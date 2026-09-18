Beşiktaş Beat Marseille 4-1 to Launch Europa League Campaign in Style

Beşiktaş made a resounding statement in their UEFA Europa League opener, tearing through Olympique de Marseille 4–1 at the Tüpraş Stadium to ignite their league-phase campaign.

A relentless performance from Vincenzo Italiano’s side dismantled the French outfit in front of a raucous home crowd, maintaining the Black Eagles’ perfect home record this season and underlining their credentials on the European stage.

Inside the Match

The Istanbul hosts took control early and never relinquished momentum, exploiting Marseille’s defensive frailties with ruthless efficiency.

Dušan Vlahović led the charge up front, proving a constant thorn in the side of the visiting backline. The Serbian forward opened the scoring with a clinical finish before Beşiktaş’s fluid attacking unit pulled Marseille apart in transition.

Summer signing Leandro Trossard turned in an electric display on the wing, while captain Orkun Kökçü—who shook off a toe injury to anchor the midfield—dictated the tempo throughout.

Marseille head coach Bruno Genesio had warned prior to kickoff that the atmosphere in Istanbul would prove a stern test for his struggling team. His words proved prophetic as Les Phocéens conceded four goals on a night where their domestic slump spilled over onto the continental stage.

A late consolation goal did little to soften the blow for the French side, who leave Turkey searching for answers after suffering a fourth consecutive defeat across all competitions.

The Verdict

The victory marks Beşiktaş’s 10th win in 12 competitive matches under Italiano this term, reinforcing the Tüpraş Stadium as one of the most daunting venues in European football.

With three points secured in emphatic fashion, the Black Eagles carry tremendous momentum into the league phase, offering their supporters every reason to believe a deep run in Europe is well within reach.