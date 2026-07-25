Besiktas Begin Preparations for Crucial Midtjylland Europa League Return Leg

Beşiktaş have immediately commenced training ahead of their upcoming UEFA Europa League second qualifying round second-leg clash against Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Immediate Return to Work After First-Leg Advantage

Following a 1-0 victory in the home leg at Tüpraş Stadium, head coach Vincenzo Italiano called his team directly to the BJK Nevzat Demir Facilities without taking a rest day.

The 75-minute training session began with light warm-up exercises and conditioning routines before transitioning into a 5-v-2 possession drill. The workout concluded with a full-pitch tactical match designed to refine positional discipline ahead of the away fixture.

Schedule Leading Into the Away Leg

With a one-goal lead to protect, Italiano’s tactical focus centers on maintaining defensive structure while building tempo in transition.