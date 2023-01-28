Besiktas boss responds to Manchester United striker criticism

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes responded to Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst criticising training at the club.

“[The phone call] was in the evening,” Weghorst told Sky Sports. “It was already quite late, I was texting with my agent because I wasn’t happy with [Besiktas] training and was complaining to be honest. I was laying on the bed with the baby in my arms and he decided to give me the call.

“He thought it was the right moment because he’d been planning it for a while and it got so far that he trusted to tell me. I will not forget this call. I knew from the first second there was no doubt.

Weghorst joined United from Besiktas after his loan deal from Burnley was cut short.

READ: Super Lig Previews 20: Galatasaray go for 10 wins in a row

After making the move the Netherlands international took a swipe at the training methods at the Istanbul giants. Besiktas who won their fifth successive game in the league on Friday beating Alanyaspor 3-0.

Gunes was asked after the game what hemade of Weghorst’s comments regarding the club.

Gunes laughed it off and said that Besiktas gave him the chance to step up up and prove himself, which he did so it could not have been that bad.

“When he was going to the World Cup he told me he needed me. They called him up last minute. He played with spirit here and did well over there,” Gunes said.

“He came here from Burnley and played well enough to get a move to Manchester United. You have your answer there. He was my player and he improved, god bless him.”

Weghorst left Besiktas having scored eight goals and provided four assists in 16 appearances in the Super Lig.

The 30-year-old striker has one goal in three appearances in all competitions for United since joining.

Besiktas are currently seven points behind league leaders Galatasaray following their latest victory.