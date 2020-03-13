Besiktas boss won’t sign Liverpool keeper even if club let him leave for free

Loris Karius is nearing the end of his second season on loan at Besiktas from Liverpool.

There were rumors in the Turkish press that Karius could end up staying beyond the end of the season but that looks unlikely now following a report in Fotospor that claims Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin has no plans for the keeper.

Per the source, Yalcin would not want Karius even if Liverpool were to let him leave for free.

Karius is one of three names Yalcin wants to leave over the summer.

As things stand the 25-year-old will return to his parent club Liverpool so Yalcin has little to worry about.

What is odd is that Yalcin has continued to play Karius as his first-choice keeper after replacing Abdullah Avci as manager in February.

It appears the Besiktas boss does still see Karius as the best keeper among his available options.

Karius does have another season remaining on his contract when he returns to Liverpool.

Considering the Reds current second-choice keeper Adrian has not exactly been in the best form perhaps Karius could have a future as a squad player.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not commented on whether Karius has a future at the club once he returns.

Karius has conceded 46 goals and provided seven assists in 31 appearances for the Besiktas this term.

The Reds loanee is expected to start for Besiktas in the Istanbul derby against Galatasaray over the weekend.

Besiktas could find themselves back in the title race with a victory over their Super Lig rivals.