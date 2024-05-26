Beşiktaş Claims 11th Turkish Cup Title in Dramatic Final

Beşiktaş edged out Trabzonspor in a nail-biting 3-2 victory to secure their 11th Turkish Cup title. The final, played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, saw a rollercoaster of emotions for the Black Eagles’ fans.

Despite a challenging Süper Lig campaign, Beşiktaş delivered a stellar performance. Ghezzal, Salih Uçan, and the hero of the night, Al-Musrati, found the net for the Istanbul side.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Al-Musrati, a winter transfer window signing from Braga, scored his first goal in dramatic fashion – a 94th-minute strike that sealed the win.

This victory marks a first for both Beşiktaş President Hasan Arat and coach Serdar Topraktepe.

Topraktepe, who previously led Beşiktaş’s youth teams, took the helm of the senior squad mid-season and now adds a Turkish Cup title to his playing career achievement (winning the cup with Beşiktaş in 1997-1998).

The match was a tense affair with Trabzonspor putting up a strong fight. Paul Onuachu opened the scoring for the Black Sea Storm, and Nicolas Pepe equalized late in the second half.

However, Beşiktaş’s hunger for victory proved stronger, bringing joy to their fans after a tough season.

This win also secures Beşiktaş’s participation in European competitions next season, with their European adventure starting in the UEFA Europa League playoff round.