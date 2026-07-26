Beşiktaş Close in on Ambitious Deal for Al-Hilal Forward Darwin Núñez

Beşiktaş are advancing in talks to secure Uruguay forward Darwin Núñez from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, with negotiations nearing a framework agreement ahead of the upcoming Süper Lig campaign, according to Sabah.

The 27-year-old international, who made a high-profile transition from Liverpool to Riyadh, is keen to secure a return to European football. Following squad restructuring and strict foreign-player registration limits in the Saudi Pro League, Núñez has sought a fresh start to guarantee consistent starting minutes.

Key Details of the Negotiations

Beşiktaş executive board members have prioritized the Uruguayan center-forward as their marquee offensive target to spearhead the Black Eagles’ front line.

Discussions between Beşiktaş and Al-Hilal center around an initial season-long loan, with an option to purchase included in the contract structure.

The primary obstacle in negotiations remains the wage distribution, with Beşiktaş seeking financial contributions from the Saudi side to cover a portion of Núñez’s existing salary package.

Núñez has indicated an openness to the move to Istanbul, viewing the Süper Lig as an ideal platform to regain form and maintain his starting status with the Uruguay national team 🇺🇾.

Tactical Perspective

Beşiktaş management consider Núñez’s pace, aerial presence, and direct attacking style well-suited to the demands of Turkish football. Should negotiations reach a successful conclusion, the former Benfica and Liverpool striker would represent one of the most high-profile arrivals in Istanbul this summer.