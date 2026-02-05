Besiktas Close in on Deal for Leeds United Goalkeeper Illan Meslier

Turkish giants Beşiktaş have reportedly made a major breakthrough in their pursuit of Leeds United’s forgotten man, Illan Meslier, as the Turkish transfer window enters its final 48 hours according to Milliyet.

Leeds are reportedly open to a deal if a price can be agreed over his exit.

A Dramatic Fall from Grace

Just two years ago, Meslier was regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young goalkeeping prospects, attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea. However, after several seasons as the undisputed number one in the Premier League, his fortunes changed drastically following Leeds’ relegation.

The turning point came last season when, after a series of high-profile blunders—most notably a bizarre error against Sunderland where he fumbled a bouncing ball into his own net—he was dropped by manager Daniel Farke. Meslier has not made a single appearance for the West Yorkshire club this season, effectively becoming the third-choice option behind summer signing Lucas Perri and veteran Karl Darlow.

Goalkeeping Crisis at Elland Road

The move comes at a chaotic time for Leeds United’s goalkeeping department. The man brought in to replace Meslier, Brazilian shot-stopper Lucas Perri, has faced heavy criticism following a string of poor performances since arriving from Lyon.

Perri was recently dropped for the 4-0 defeat against Arsenal, but his replacement, Karl Darlow, fared no better, accidentally palming a Noni Madueke corner into his own goal. Despite the turmoil in the Leeds net, Meslier remains firmly out of Farke’s plans, making a move away the only viable solution for all parties.

Final Countdown in Türkiye

With the Turkish winter transfer window set to close this Friday, Beşiktaş and Leeds are reportedly in the final stages of negotiations to bridge the gap on a transfer fee or loan structure.

At just 25, Meslier remains young for a goalkeeper, and Beşiktaş view him as a high-value asset capable of reclaiming the form that once made him a Premier League mainstay.

For Meslier, a move to the Vodafone Park offers a chance to escape the sidelines and prove he can still perform at the highest level in front of one of Europe’s most passionate fanbases.