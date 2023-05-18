Besiktas Close to Signing Everton Defender, ‘Serious Progress’ Made In Transfer Talks

Besiktas have made serious progress in their talks to sign Everton defender Yerry Mina, according to Takvim.

Per the source, Besiktas manager Senol Gunes is a big fan of Mina and he has told the board that he really wants to sign him.

The Turkish club are confident that they can agree a deal with Mina and they are hoping to announce his signing in the coming weeks as their first major transfer of the summer.

The Colombian international will become a free agent at the end of the season and Besiktas are hoping to sign him as their first transfer of the summer.

Everton have not offered Mina a new deal so he will be leaving in the next few weeks unless the club make a last minute u-turn and offer an extension.

Mina has made just six appearances for Everton this season due to injury, but he is still a highly-rated defender.

He has previously played for Barcelona and Palmeiras, and he is known for his aerial ability and his strong tackling.

Mina’s arrival would be a major coup for Besiktas. He is a proven defender at the highest level and he would add a lot of quality to their squad.

Besiktas are looking to challenge for the Turkish title next season and Mina would be a key part of their plans.