Besiktas Closing In on Deal for Arsenal Winger Leandro Trossard Following World Cup

Turkish Süper Lig heavyweights Besiktas are closing in on a deal for Arsenal’s versatile forward Leandro Trossard, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Black Eagles are progressing rapidly toward a conclusion in personal contract negotiations with the Belgian international.

Seeking a squad overhaul following a disappointing domestic campaign, the Istanbul club has placed the 31-year-old Premier League winner at the absolute top of their summer shortlist.

The Contract Negotiations and Financial Gap

While an agreement is close, a minor financial and structural gap still remains between the club’s board and the player’s representatives.

The Turkish side has put forward a lucrative three-year contract offering a net annual salary of €7 million.

Trossard’s camp has responded with a demand for a longer-term four-year deal, seeking a net salary of €10 million per season.

Despite the ongoing salary chess match, negotiations are advancing with a positive outlook. Both parties are actively working through compromise structures to bridge the remaining valuation differences in the coming days.

Club-to-Club Framework

With personal terms nearing a resolution, Besiktas is prepared to finalize the deal with Arsenal. The Turkish side has readied a verbal proposal valued at €20 million (£17 million) plus performance-related add-ons.

The North London club is reportedly open to sanctioning a departure for the forward this summer, given that Trossard is moving into the latter stages of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Turning Heads at the World Cup

The veteran attacker was involved in Belgium’s dramatic 3-2 Round of 32 comeback win against Senegal, coming off the bench to register a crucial 89th-minute assist for Youri Tielemans’ equalizer before the side secured victory in extra time.

Trossard is expected to evaluate his future options after the World Cup campaign.