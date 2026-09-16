Beşiktaş Complete Final Touches Ahead of High-Stakes Marseille European Clash

Beşiktaş have wrapped up their tactical preparations at the Nevzat Demir Facilities as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side locks focus on Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League opener against Olympique de Marseille at the Tüpraş Stadium.

Riding high on an unbeaten domestic run—including their recent 3–0 thumping of Erzurumspor FK—the Black Eagles host the French outfit in what promises to be an explosive European fixture under the Dolmabahçe lights.

Tactical Drills and High Intensity in Ümraniye

Under the watchful eye of Van Bronckhorst, the squad completed a dynamic training session focused heavily on high-tempo pressing, quick transition play, and tactical positioning to counter Marseille’s aggressive frontline.

The session began with warm-up routines and possession drills before transitioning into small-sided tactical matches. The technical staff paid special attention to set-piece organization, aiming to maximize their aerial threat while remaining defensively compact against European opposition.

Star Men Ready for Europe

Summer arrival Leandro Trossard, who registered his first Beşiktaş goal over the weekend, participated fully in the session and is expected to start on the wing. Juventus loan star Fabio Miretti and forward Dušan Vlahović also trained sharp, forming a potent attacking spine alongside Turkish international Semih Kılıçsoy.

With a packed Tüpraş Stadium set to create a fiery atmosphere, Van Bronckhorst’s men are aiming for a decisive victory to kick off their European campaign with maximum momentum.