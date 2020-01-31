Besiktas complete signing of 18-year-old Ajdin Hasic from Dinamo Zagreb

Besiktas have completed the signing of the young Croatian forward Ajdin Hasic from Dinamo Zagreb.

The 18-year-old can play as a forward or out on the left wing and made five appearances for Dinamo Zagreb’s reserve side this season.

Ajdin Hasic put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal with the Black Eagles. Besiktas paid just €1.2 million for the young Bosnian however, have a 50% sell-on-fee clause included in the deal.

Besiktas confirmed the news on their official Twitter page.

Profesyonel futbolcumuz Ajdin Hasic ile 4.5 yıllık sözleşme imzalanmıştır.

Hasic has scored three goals in 12 appearances for the Bosnia and Herzegovina U19 side, which he also captains.

Besiktas recently parted company with their manager Abdullah Avci, replacing him with club legend Sergen Yalcin. The flamboyant manager will be in the dugout when the Black Eagles take on Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig tomorrow.

The Istanbul giants have lost four for their last five games leaving them seventh in the table, 11 points behind leaders Sivasspor.