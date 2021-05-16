Besiktas crowned 2020-21 Super Lig champions

Besiktas were crowned Super Lig champions on Saturday after beating Goztepe 2-1 away from home.

The Black Eagles headed into the final game of the season in first place on goal difference over Galatasaray.

Just a two-goal average separated the two sides and Fenerbahce were still in the title race just two points behind their Istanbul rivals.

Croatia international Domagoj Vida put the Black eagles ahead on 10 minutes but Alpaslan Ozturk equalised just 14 minutes later.

The Black Eagles went into the half-time break in a great position nevertheless as Galatasaray and Fenerbahce were losing.

However, the Lions scored twice in quick succession after the break and had the other results stayed the same they would have been crowned champions.

Leicester City loanee Rachid Ghezzal ended up winning the game for Besiktas on 69 minutes from the penalty spot.

Besiktas ended up winning their 16th league title in the process.

Black Eagles manager Sergen Yalcin guided the team he once played for to his first championship in his current role.

Yalcin’s season could get even better if Besiktas beat Antalyaspor in the Turkish Cup final on Tuesday.