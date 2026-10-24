Beşiktaş Dealt Major Injury Blow as Fabio Miretti Sidelined for Up to Six Weeks

Beşiktaş have suffered a major fitness setback following official medical confirmation that midfielder Fabio Miretti will be out of action for four to six weeks.

The 23-year-old Italian international sustained a serious shoulder injury during the Black Eagles’ 2-2 UEFA Europa League draw against Crystal Palace at TÜPRAŞ Stadium.

First-Half Injury Collapse

Miretti, who was handed a starting berth by head coach Vincenzo Italiano in place of the injured Orkun Kökçü, fell heavily following a midfield challenge in the 39th minute.

Unable to continue after receiving treatment on the pitch, he was replaced by Salih Özcan before the interval.

Subsequent clinical scans performed by the club’s medical staff confirmed significant joint damage in his shoulder, ruling him out until late November.

Midfield Crisis for Italiano

The loss of Miretti severely compromises Beşiktaş’s central rotation during a congested stretch of domestic and continental fixtures.

With Orkun Kökçü already recovering from a foot issue, Italiano faces a midfield shortage ahead of Monday’s high-stakes Süper Lig clash against İstanbul Başakşehir.

The Italian technician will now rely heavily on Salih Özcan and Wilfred Ndidi to anchor central channels over the coming weeks.