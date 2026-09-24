Beşiktaş Devise New Development Formula for Teenage Forward Mustafa Hekimoğlu

Beşiktaş have initiated plans for a winter loan move for teenage striker Mustafa Hekimoğlu, aiming to secure guaranteed starting minutes for the 19-year-old prospect during the second half of the campaign.
Despite breaking into the senior squad and demonstrating sharp physical tools, Hekimoğlu has seen his first-team opportunities limited at Tüpraş Stadyumu due to competition across the frontline. Beşiktaş’s technical staff view a structured six-month loan spell as the optimal environment to accelerate his tactical maturation.
Prioritizing Regular Starting Minutes
According to reports from Fanatik, the Black Eagles’ hierarchy are actively reviewing potential destinations in the Süper Lig and top European developmental leagues to ensure Hekimoğlu lands in a system that guarantees consistent match exposure.
Management remains fully committed to Hekimoğlu’s long-term future at the club, ruling out any permanent sale options. The objective for the upcoming January window is strictly focused on securing a starting role where the young forward can handle weekly physical demands and build decision-making consistency under pressure.
Tactical Rationale & Squad Balance
With Beşiktaş maintaining high-intensity ambitions across domestic and European competitions, head coach Vincenzo Italiano requires immediately proven depth in central attacking roles. Rather than leaving Hekimoğlu with sporadic substitute appearances, the club prefers a temporary departure that allows him to return in the summer as a refined, first-choice option.
Several domestic clubs have already submitted preliminary inquiries to monitor Hekimoğlu’s availability ahead of January, with Beşiktaş set to evaluate tactical fit before approving any loan agreement.