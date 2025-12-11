Besiktas Devises Strategy to Lure Rangers Star Raskin Amid £15M Valuation

Beşiktaş is reportedly accelerating its pursuit of Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin, devising a strategy that focuses on a high salary offer to convince the Belgian international to move to Turkey this January.

The 24-year-old midfielder has re-established himself as a star player at Ibrox under manager Danny Röhl, having previously endured time on the bench during Russell Martin’s short tenure. However, despite his current importance, a departure appears increasingly likely as the transfer window approaches.

Rangers Hold Firm on Valuation

Rangers are reportedly holding out for a transfer fee of £15 million if they are to part ways with their key midfielder this winter. While it remains unclear if Beşiktaş is willing to meet this valuation outright, a report from Sporx on December 11 outlines the Turkish club’s plan to secure his signature.

Beşiktaş plans to leverage a substantial wage packet to entice the Belgian to İstanbul. On top of this, the financial terms could be eased by Rangers’ reported openness to a deal structured as a loan with a mandatory purchase option, a common mechanism that could favour the Turkish side’s immediate budget.

Raskin Professes Happiness at Ibrox

Despite the mounting transfer talk, Raskin has consistently maintained that he is happy at Ibrox. He has been a key figure in Rangers’ resurgence up the Scottish Premiership table, starting every game since Röhl’s appointment.

In a candid interview with BBC Sport on November 26, the midfielder addressed his future directly, emphasizing his commitment to the club and his desire for an amicable departure if it were to occur.

“I’m very happy here,” Raskin explained. “We’ve got a new manager, we’re trying to build something good. I’m not deciding anything. I’m just waiting for anyone to come and talk to me, trying to give my best for the club.”

Raskin underlined his gratitude to Rangers for providing him with a platform, including helping him secure a place in the national team.

“If I have to leave, I want everybody to be happy and to leave in a good way. It doesn’t depend on me right now. There’s nothing on my side thinking I’m going to leave for free or anything. I don’t want that, to be honest. The club has given me a lot, helped me to go to the national team and helped me to show myself on a good stage. So, if I can give back everything, I’ll try to give back.”

The coming weeks will determine whether Beşiktaş’s salary strategy can override Raskin’s loyalty and Rangers’ £15 million price tag.