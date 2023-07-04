Besiktas Director Travels to England For Talks With Liverpool Defender

Besiktas are interested in signing Liverpool defender Joel Matip this summer according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Besiktas sports director Ceyhun Kazancı traveled to England to meet with Matip’s representatives and discuss the possibility of a transfer.

The Black Eagles are focused on reinforcing the defense line ahead of the new season.

Kazancı also contacted Liverpool to inquire about the player’s availability and salary demands.

Matip, 31, is a left-footed center back who has been with Liverpool since 2016 and is under contract until 2024.

He has made 187 appearances for the club and has won the Champions League, Premier League, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Besiktas also want to keep Nathan Redmond on next season. Redmond spent last season on loan but is contracted to Southampton.

Redmond has not yet responded to Besiktas’ new contract offer.

Kazancı is expected to continue his negotiations with Matip’s representatives and Redmond’s agent in the coming days.

He is also expected to hold talks with other clubs about potential transfer targets.

Besiktas are looking to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

The club finished third in the Turkish Super Lig last season and will be looking to improve on that performance.