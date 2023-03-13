Besiktas do not want to keep Everton midfielder next season, Dele Alli dropped

Besiktas do not want to keep Everton midfielder Dele Alli on at the club next season according to Mynet.

Per the source, the Black Eagles will not be using their option to make Alli’s loan stay permanent.

Besiktas reportedly have an option to sign Alli on a permanent move for £2m which would see the wages Besiktas pay increae from £1.8m to £2.6m.

Alli reportedly currently earns £5.2m per-season and Besiktas are covering £1.8m of his earnings.

The Black-Eagles have however, opted against keeping Alli on after his disappointing form.

Head coach Senol Gunes no longer wants Alli at the club and has dropped him from the squad after giving the midfielder several chances to prove himself despite heavy criticism.

Alli is under contract at Everton until summer 2024 and will as things stand return to his parent club this summer.

In total Alli has three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season for Besiktas.

However, Alli was dropped from the squad a fortnight ago after being given a chance for the previous six league games.

Alli has not been included in the match day squad for the last two games.