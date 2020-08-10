Besiktas draw PAOK in UEFA Champions League second qualifying round draw

Besiktas have drawn Greek giants PAOK in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round draw.

The Black Eagles finished the Super Lig in third-place.

Usually, the league champions and runners-up qualify for the Champions League but because Trabzonspor was suspended from Europea competition this term their spot was passed down one position to Besiktas.

As a result the Black Eagles have been given the chance to qualify for the Champions League group stage which would come as a huge bonus considering their current financial state.

First of all, however, Besiktas must find a way past PAOK and then they will have to progress past the Third qualifying round and then the play-offs before getting to the group stage.

PAOK finished their respective league in second-place behind champions Olympiacos.

Champions Path

Floriana (MLT)/CFR Cluj (ROU) vs GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Young Boys (SUI) vs KÍ (FRO)/Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Celtic (SCO)/KR Reykjavík (ISL) vs Ferencváros (HUN)/Djurgården (SWE)

Flora Tallinn (EST)/Sūduva (LTU) vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)/Riga (LVA)

Legia Warszawa (POL)/Drita (KOS)/Linfield (NIR) vs Ararat-Armenia (ARM)/Omonia (CYP)

Celje (SVN)/Dundalk (IRL) vs Molde (NOR)/KuPS (FIN)

Budućnost Podgorica (MNE)/Ludogorets (BUL) vs Midtjylland (DEN)

Dynamo Brest (BLR)/Astana (KAZ) vs Connah’s Quay Nomads (WAL)/Sarajevo (BIH)

Qarabağ (AZE)/Sileks (MKD) vs Sheriff (MDA)/Fola Esch (LUX)

Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO)/Tirana (ALB) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB)/Europa (GIB)

League Path

AZ Alkmaar (NED) vs Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

PAOK (GRE) vs Beşiktaş (TUR)

Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Rapid Wien (AUT)