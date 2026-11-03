Beşiktaş Dressing Room Frustrated After Throwing Away Lead Ahead of Celtic Clash

Beşiktaş defenders Amir Murillo and Tiago Djaló did not hold back in their post-match assessments after the Black Eagles surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2–2 against Kasımpaşa, raising serious concerns over their away form ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash against Celtic at Parkhead.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side appeared to be cruising toward three points before a late collapse allowed the hosts back into the match. The result leaves Beşiktaş six points adrift of Süper Lig leaders Galatasaray and highlighted a stark contrast between their formidable home record and persistent struggles on the road.

Speaking candidly after the final whistle, Panamanian international Amir Murillo criticized the team’s loss of focus in the second half:

“We didn’t do what we needed to do after going two goals up. We lost our rhythm. We relaxed, and that’s why we lost two important points. It’s very disappointing because we play well at home, but seem to have a problem away from home and we need to improve in those games. We need to show these kinds of performances that we do at home to be challenging at the top of the league.”

Central defender Tiago Djaló echoed his teammate’s frustration, acknowledging the growing unrest among the Black Eagles’ fanbase regarding their away form:

“Unfortunately, we can’t seem to win away games at the moment. The only thing we can do is work harder and improve. I understand the disappointment and anger from the fans.”

With Martin O’Neill’s Celtic looking to bounce back from a surprise domestic defeat to Falkirk, Beşiktaş arrive in Scotland under pressure to resolve their travel anxieties and deliver a commanding European performance at Parkhead.