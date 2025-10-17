Besiktas Escalates Pursuit of Jefferson Lerma, President Plans Direct Talks with Crystal Palace

Turkish giants Beşiktaş are reportedly preparing a strong renewed push to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma in the upcoming winter transfer window. The club’s president, Serdal Adalı, is set to travel to London to hold direct discussions with Crystal Palace officials, aiming to finalize a deal for the Colombian international well ahead of the transfer period.

Lerma, a 30-year-old defensive midfielder, joined the Eagles on a free transfer in 2023 after leaving Bournemouth and initially penned a three-year contract at Selhurst Park. Despite having featured in all seven Premier League fixtures this season, the player has reportedly fallen out of favor under manager Oliver Glasner. Lerma has seen his minutes severely restricted, with the manager preferring the midfield pivot of Will Hughes and Adam Wharton.

This decreased playing time has opened the door for Beşiktaş, who have maintained a long-standing interest in the commanding midfielder. According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Beşiktaş manager Sergen Yalçın has given the green light for the club to make a decisive move for the player in January.

Contract Status and Player Interest

Lerma’s contract with Crystal Palace is due to expire next summer, though the club holds an option to extend the deal. This contract situation, combined with his current peripheral status in the starting Premier League XI, makes him a viable target for the Istanbul club. Crucially, reports indicate that Lerma is receptive to the idea of a move to Turkey and is ready to join the Süper Lig side.

Beşiktaş sees Lerma as the experienced, reliable figure needed to reinforce their midfield engine room. While the Black Eagles are also tracking Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin, the urgency of President Adalı’s planned meeting with Palace underscores that Lerma remains the primary target for the winter window.