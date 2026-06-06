Besiktas Explores Free Transfer Deal for Wolves Goalkeeper Jose Sa Following Relegation

Turkish giants Beşiktaş have intensified their search for a new primary goalkeeper, setting their sights on Wolverhampton Wanderers shot-stopper José Sá, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Black Eagles are reportedly investigating the terms of a deal that would allow them to land the experienced Portuguese international without paying a transfer fee.

The Strategy for a Free Transfer

Following Wolves’ recent relegation from the English Premier League, Beşiktaş management is eager to capitalize on the English side’s shifting squad dynamics.

The Istanbul club’s transfer strategy relies on Sá negotiating a mutual contract termination with Wolves. Reports suggest the 33-year-old could look to rescind his current deal in exchange for outstanding financial receivables, clearing the path for him to join Beşiktaş as a free agent.

By avoiding a formal transfer fee, Beşiktaş intends to allocate its remaining summer budget toward other high-priority areas in the squad.

World Cup Recognition and Form

Despite a challenging domestic campaign in England, Sá’s individual quality remains highly regarded on the international stage.

The veteran goalkeeper, who currently holds a market valuation of roughly €3.5 million, has officially been named by manager Roberto Martínez to Portugal’s squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Sá will travel with the national team to compete in Group K, where Portugal is scheduled to face the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.

Long-Term Interest Realized

Beşiktaş’s pursuit of the Portuguese keeper is not an overnight development. The club had previously laid the groundwork for the move earlier this spring, but the board has now formalized its approach following the conclusion of the European league seasons.

With the summer transfer window open, Beşiktaş officials are working behind the scenes to finalize terms with Sá’s representatives.