Beşiktaş Extend Home Unbeaten Streak to 10 Games with 5th Straight Victory

Beşiktaş continued their formidable home momentum on Sunday, extending their unbeaten streak at Tüpraş Stadyumu to 10 matches while sealing a fifth consecutive victory across all competitions.

Under the guidance of manager Vincenzo Italiano, the Black Eagles have turned their home ground into a fortress early in the campaign, combining defensive resilience with clinical finishing in front of their home supporters.

The run includes seven victories and three draws across domestic Süper Lig action and European fixtures, marking one of the club’s strongest home stretches in recent seasons.

Italiano’s tactical setup has particularly shined in Istanbul, where Beşiktaş have conceded minimal clear-cut chances while consistently breaking down opposition blocks.

Key to this impressive form has been the performance of core starters, including defensive anchor Wilfred Ndidi and dynamic creators like Orkun Kökçü and Vaclav Cerny, who have consistently dictated the tempo on home soil.

Speaking after the match, Italiano praised the home atmosphere and his side’s tactical focus: “Playing at Tüpraş Stadyumu gives our squad immense energy. The players are executing the defensive structure precisely, and maintaining this level of consistency at home is vital for our season objectives.”

With five straight victories under their belt and a 10-match home unbeaten run secured, Beşiktaş look firmly positioned to maintain their push at the top end of the table as domestic and European fixtures intensify.