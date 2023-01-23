Besiktas extend win streak to four, Trabzonsor stay in title race

There were four Super Lig games played on Sunday with two involving title challengers, Besiktas and Trabzonspor.

Besiktas were first up away to Kayserispor. The Black Eagles headed into the clash having won their last three games but have to keep winning in order to close the gap with leaders Galatasaray who have now recorded nine back to back victories.

Nathan Redmond put the Black-Whites ahead after just two minutes and Salih Ucan scored on 42 minutes to double the lead before the half time break and secure all three points.

The victory kept Besiktas in 4th place and closed the gap with Galatasaray to 10 points. The Black Eagles do however, have a game in hand and could close the gap to seven points.

Trabzonspor were up next at home against Istanbulspor. Like Besiktas the reigning champions have been in good form but find themselves having to win to keep pace with the league leaders.

The home side took no chances against Istanbulspor and had the game wrapped up in the first half with three goals from Yusuf Yazici, Marc Batra and Anastolisos Bakasetas.

Marek Hamsik scored the fourth and final goal in the second half to wrap up a convincing victory.

Trabzonspor are now also 10 points behind Galatasaray but have played the same amount of games.

In the other two Sunday games Sivasspor beat Gaziantep 2-1 away from home and Alanyaspor were held to a 2-2 draw against Fatih Karagumruk.