Beşiktaş Eye Aston Villa Defender Tyrone Mings in Ambitious Summer Swoop

Turkish Süper Lig giants Beşiktaş are looking to bolster their defensive line ahead of the upcoming season, turning their attention toward Aston Villa’s veteran center-back Tyrone Mings.

According to an exclusive report by Fanatik‘s Berkay Eğriboyun, Beşiktaş management—led by Football Director Önder Özen—has placed the 33-year-old English defender at the top of their summer transfer wishlist.

The Black Eagles are keen to inject Premier League-tested resilience and leadership into their backline as they look to rebuild their squad before finalizing the appointment of their next permanent manager.

Mings, whose current market valuation stands at approximately €4 million, is fresh off a campaign with Aston Villa, who recently clinched the UEFA Europa League trophy. The towering defender remains under contract with the Birmingham-based club until 2027, but Beşiktaş are eager to move quickly and finalize a deal in the coming days.

During the recently concluded season, the experienced defender featured in 22 competitive matches for Villa, registering one goal and one assist.

Sources close to the Istanbul club indicate that Beşiktaş are determined to leverage Mings’ extensive top-tier English football experience to anchor their defense next season. Initial inquiries have reportedly been launched, with the club’s board prioritizing a swift resolution to the negotiations.