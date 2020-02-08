Besiktas eye move for Aston Villa keeper as Loris Karius replacement

Besiktas have been urged to sign Aston Villa’s second-choice goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

The Black Eagles are currently searching for a new keeper with Loris Karius’ loan-deal coming to an end this summer.

Karius has failed to impress during his stay with the Istanbul giants due to a string of individual mistakes.

A source close to the club has revealed to Turkish-Football that Orjan Nyland is among several goalkeepers on Besiktas’ transfer shortlist.

The Black-Eagles do not plan on keeping Karius on a permanent move following the end of his two-year loan stay.

The club are not obliged to buy Karius as was reported when he joined.

Meanwhile, prominent Turkish sports reporter Ali Ece has urged the Blacks Eagles to sign Nyland in the summer.

Nyland has played a key role for Aston Villa in the League Cup this season and featured heavily during their victory over Leicester City in the Semi-Final.

However, the Norway international sits behind Tom Heaton in the pecking order at Villa Park.

Aston Villa are back in action on February 16 when they host Tottenham in the Premier League.

Besiktas meanwhile take on an in-form Gaziantep today at 14:00 (GMT).