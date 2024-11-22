Besiktas Eyeing January Move for Out-of-Favour Man Utd Winger

Turkish giants Besiktas are reportedly preparing a formal offer for Manchester United winger Antony in the upcoming January transfer window according to A Spor.

The Black Eagles want to strengthen their attack over the winter transfer window and want to bring in reinforcements.

The Brazilian winger has struggled to make a significant impact at Old Trafford since his high-profile move from Ajax in 2022 and the report claims that he is keen on a winter exit.

With the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim, Antony’s future at the club appears uncertain.

Amorim is keen to reshape the United squad and has already identified Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda as a potential replacement for Antony. This suggests that the Brazilian could be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Besiktas, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their squad and believe Antony could be a valuable addition. However, the financial implications of such a move could be significant, given Antony’s high wages at United.

The Turkish club may need to explore a loan deal with a significant portion of Antony’s wages being covered by United. This could be a viable solution for both clubs, as it would allow Antony to gain regular playing time while reducing the financial burden on Besiktas.