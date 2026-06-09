Besiktas Eyeing Summer Move for Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard as Gunners Guard Attacking Depth

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard has emerged as a high-profile target for Turkish powerhouse Beşiktaş, though the north London club remains heavily reluctant to sanction a summer departure for the versatile forward.

According to transfer updates originating from TEAMtalk, the Süper Lig side is closely monitoring the 31-year-old’s situation ahead of the upcoming campaign. Beşiktaş is not alone in its pursuit, however; Spanish heavyweights Atlético Madrid alongside several wealthy clubs from the Saudi Pro League have also registered an interest in acquiring his services.

Arteta Values Linefront Versatility

Despite escalating external interest, Arsenal management is reportedly under no immediate pressure to sell. Manager Mikel Arteta heavily relies on the Belgian international’s adaptability across the frontline. Trossard’s proven capability to seamlessly operate on the left flank, execute tactical roles as a false nine, step in directly behind the striker, or provide an efficient spark off the substitutes’ bench is viewed as an invaluable asset to the team.

Maintaining a highly flexible squad is seen as a non-negotiable for Arsenal, particularly as the club prepares to defend its Premier League title and embark on a demanding UEFA Champions League schedule. While the Gunners are widely expected to explore options for a new left-sided winger during this transfer window, parting ways with a consistent, experienced player without a high-tier replacement lined up would represent an unnecessary risk.

Crucial Contributions

Trossard proved his ongoing reliability over the course of the 2025/26 campaign. Compiling 26 Premier League appearances, the veteran attacker directly contributed up to six goals and five assists, demonstrating his value inside a highly competitive squad rotation.

Given that Trossard has entered his early thirties, Arsenal will eventually look to modernize and lower the average age of their wide attacking options. However, unless an overwhelming financial package arrives alongside an immediate, younger alternative, the reigning English champions appear fully intent on rebuffing early inquiries from Istanbul to protect their tactical depth.