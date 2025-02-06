Beşiktaş Eyes Tottenham Defender as Transfer Deadline Looms

Beşiktaş has emerged as a potential destination for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon according to Fanatik.

The Turkish giants are exploring the possibility of signing the Spanish defender as the January transfer window in Turkey nears its close.

Reguilon, who returned to Tottenham after successful loan spells at Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, and Brentford, has struggled for playing time this season.

He has made only three Premier League appearances, totaling 242 minutes.

With his contract expiring in June, Tottenham are eager to offload the 28-year-old to avoid paying a portion of his salary.

Reguilon is reportedly interested in a move to Galatasaray, along with other Turkish clubs.

Beşiktaş, who are seeking to strengthen their left-back position after inconsistent performances from Arthur Masuaku and Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov, are actively pursuing the experienced defender.

The Turkish club’s technical team has been working diligently to finalize a deal for Reguilon before the transfer window closes.

This move would provide Beşiktaş with a significant boost, adding a proven and experienced player to their squad.