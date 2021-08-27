Besiktas, Galatasaray & Fenerbahce UEFA Champions League & Europa League Groups revealed

Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce all discovered their European competition groups following the final stage of draw today.

The reigning Super Lig champions Besiktas found out their UEFA Champions League opponents yesterday following the first part of the draw.

The Black Eagles were draw in Group C as their fourth pot team.

Besiktas will face Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax.

The Black-Whites won the league and cup double last term. Additionally, they managed to keep most of the squad intact and will be managed by the same manager Sergen Yalcin.

The last time Besiktas played in the Champions League was in 2018 when they reached the Round of 16.

The group stage will begin on September 14.

Galatasaray meanwhile will take on Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow and Marseille in Group E of the Europa League.

The Lions booked a place in the group stage after beating Randers 3-2 on aggregate in the playoff round.

Fenerbahce face easier competition in theory after drawing Olympiakos, Eintracht Frankfurt and Royal Antwerp in Group E.

The Yellow Canaries qualified for the group stage after beating HJK 6-2 on aggregate in the playoffs.