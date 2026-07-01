Beşiktaş Grow Impatient in Leandro Trossard Chase: Club Urges Arsenal Star to “Drop the Stubbornness, Become an Eagle!”

Turkish giants Beşiktaş are on the verge of launching a massive transfer coup that has sent shockwaves through the Süper Lig.

ccording to a report by Turkish sports portal Sporx, the Black Eagles have agreed on a fee with English Premier League side Arsenal for the transfer of Belgian international Leandro Trossard. However, the club’s leadership is now growing increasingly impatient as they wait for the player to give his final word.

Beşiktaş President Serdal Adalı and Football Director Önder Özen have targeted the marquee signing to ignite their upcoming season.

When Arsenal demanded a hefty €20 million fee for the 31-year-old playmaker, President Adalı reportedly greenlit the financial package, declaring, “We will do whatever it takes.” With an agreement officially struck between the two clubs, the ball is entirely in Trossard’s court.

The Stumbling Block and Saudi Competition

The Belgian star, who can operate as a left winger or a central attacking midfielder, has deliberately put all club future talks on hold while representing Belgium at the FIFA World Cup, insisting that a final decision will only be made after the tournament concludes.

However, Beşiktaş is anxious to wrap up negotiations immediately. Football Director Önder Özen has reportedly held urgent talks with Trossard’s agent, delivering a clear message that the player needs to make up his mind sooner rather than later. The urgency comes amidst looming competition from Saudi Arabia, with Pro League outfit Al-Diraiyah heavily monitoring the situation and preparing rival bids for the Arsenal attacker.

World Cup Form & Legacy

Trossard’s market value has only soared during the tournament, highlighted by a masterclass performance in Belgium’s 5-1 thrashing of New Zealand, where he netted two goals and provided an assist.

The veteran attacker boasts an impressive resume in England, scoring 36 goals and providing 34 assists across 174 appearances for Arsenal, where he also lifted a Premier League title. On the international stage, Trossard has racked up 14 goals in 54 caps for Belgium.

Beşiktaş has put all its chips on the table. The club feels that an agreement with Arsenal means the heaviest lifting is done—and they are now sending an ultimatum across the Black Sea for the forward to break his stubborn silence and officially fly to Istanbul.