Beşiktaş Host Slumping Marseille in High-Stakes Europa League Opener

A fiery test awaits Olympique de Marseille as they travel to face Turkish heavyweights Beşiktaş in their 2026–27 UEFA Europa League opener.

The Black Eagles host the French outfit at the famously intense Tüpraş Stadium, kicking off their league-phase campaign under Italian manager Vincenzo Italiano. Having navigated three grueling qualifying rounds to secure their place in the newly structured 36-team tournament, Beşiktaş enter the tie looking to leverage one of the most formidable home advantages in European football.

Italian official Andrea Colombo will referee the fixture, which marks Beşiktaş’s 265th match in European competition.

Key Match Facts

Detail Match Info Matchup Beşiktaş J.K. vs. Olympique de Marseille Competition UEFA Europa League (League Phase, Round 1) Venue Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye Kick-off 10:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT) Referee Andrea Colombo (Italy)

Tale of the Tape

European Pedigree: The Europa League has historically been Beşiktaş’s happiest hunting ground in continental football. Across 139 appearances in the tournament, the Istanbul side has recorded 62 wins, 25 draws, and 52 defeats. Their deepest runs came with quarterfinal finishes in 2003 and 2017.

Continental Know-How: Beşiktaş boss Vincenzo Italiano brings significant recent European success to the dugout, having guided Serie A side Fiorentina to back-to-back UEFA Conference League finals in 2023 and 2024.

Marseille’s Slump: The visitors arrive in Istanbul under pressure following three consecutive domestic league defeats. Off-field financial constraints have also restricted the French side’s activity in the transfer market.

Echoes of 2017

For Marseille head coach Bruno Genesio, the deafening cauldron of Tüpraş Stadium is familiar territory. Genesio previously managed Lyon during their dramatic 2017 Europa League quarterfinal against Beşiktaş—a tie the French side won 7–6 on penalties after surviving a ferocious atmosphere in Istanbul.

“I experienced the atmosphere in this stadium in 2017… my ears hurt for two or three days. It was one of the best atmospheres I have seen in Europe.” — Bruno Genesio, Marseille Head Coach

Despite Marseille’s recent struggles, Genesio singled out Beşiktaş as “one of the best teams in this tournament,” praising their balance across midfield, attack, and defense.