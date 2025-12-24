Besiktas Identifies Jadon Sancho as Top Winter Target Amid Premier League Struggles

Besiktas are keen on signing Jadon Sancho on loan in January sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Black Eagles are willing to offer Sancho regular playing time until the end of the season to boost their own disappointing campaign.

Besiktas are 5th in the league, 13 points behind leaders Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old’s journey since leaving Manchester United has been nothing short of a nightmare. After a summer saga in 2024, Chelsea initially agreed to a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

However, despite a respectable return of five goals and 10 assists during his stint in London, the Blues famously opted to pay a £5 million compensation fee to United just to avoid making the transfer permanent.

The Villa Park Frustration

Left to find a new home on deadline day, Sancho joined Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. While the Villans are enjoying a historic campaign—most recently highlighted by a 2-1 victory over Manchester United—Sancho has been a spectator to their success.

Struggling for minutes under Emery’s rigid tactical system, Sancho has been restricted to just 529 minutes of action all season.

The majority of his playing time has come in rotated squads for the Europa League, leaving him firmly at the bottom of the pecking order for Premier League fixtures.

A Path to Istanbul?

With his Manchester United contract set to expire this coming summer, Sancho is reportedly eager to secure a move this winter to prove his worth before entering free agency.

While a return to Borussia Dortmund has been discussed, Turkish giants Beşiktaş have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature.

The Black Eagles have made Sancho their “primary target” for the January window. The club is reportedly planning a significant squad overhaul and views the English international as the marquee signing needed to ignite their season.

Manchester United’s Stance

For Manchester United, a January deal would represent a final opportunity to recoup any value for a player they famously signed for £73 million in 2021.

Given Sancho’s looming free agency and his lack of impact at Villa, the Old Trafford hierarchy is expected to facilitate any move that includes a nominal transfer fee or a significant wage contribution.