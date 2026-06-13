Besiktas in Advanced Negotiations for Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard

Turkish heavyweights Beşiktaş have made significant progress in their pursuit of Arsenal’s experienced forward Leandro Trossard, with reports from England indicating transfer discussions are in an advanced state according to Caught Offside.

The 31-year-old Belgian international has emerged as a primary attacking objective for the Istanbul club this summer.Following earlier reports that local rivals Galatasaray had also entered the sweepstakes, Beşiktaş appear determined to secure Trossard’s signature to bolster their tactical options under head coach Vincenzo Italiano for the 2026–27 campaign.

While specific financial figures are still being scrutinized, Beşiktaş is reportedly pushing for a structured deal. A permanent acquisition is preferred, although a loan structured with a definite option to purchase hasn’t been entirely dismissed. Previous estimates have valued the forward, who is entering the final year of his Arsenal contract (June 2027),in the region of €17 million to €20 million (£14.6m – £17m).

Leandro Trossard proved crucial to Arsenal during the 2025–26 Premier League season, frequently delivering vital goal involvements as a rotational asset and “super-sub,” logging nearly 1,400 minutes across 35 competitive appearances.However, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expected to refresh his dynamic frontline this summer, the club may finalize the transfer now before losing the versatile playmaker for free next year.

Beşiktaş see Trossard’s tactical intelligence and ability to occupy multiple offensive roles—left-wing, creative midfielder,and supporting striker—as essential for their title aspirations. The Black Eagles are trying to finalize the agreement quickly, capitalizing on Trossard’s desire for a pivotal role and dynamic environment where he is a guaranteed cornerstone of the technical setup.

The deal’s completion hinges on finalizing the structured payment schedule and personal terms, but all parties involved are optimistic that the final green light is close.