Besiktas Join Race for Crystal Palace Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta Amid Summer Rebuild

Turkish heavyweights Beşiktaş have firmly set their sights on Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta as they look to reshape their frontline for the upcoming season. According to a report by Turkish newspaper Yenicag, the Istanbul-based club has officially placed the 28-year-old Frenchman on their primary summer transfer shortlist following their fourth-place finish in the Süper Lig.

Mateta’s market value and reputation have surged significantly over the course of the 2025–26 campaign. The physical striker enjoyed a highly productive year, netting 12 goals in 32 Premier League appearances. He was also instrumental on the European stage, registering five goal involvements across 12 matches to help lift Crystal Palace to a historic Europa Conference League title. His domestic and continental exploits ultimately caught the eye of Didier Deschamps, earning the forward a prestigious call-up to the French national team.

Beşiktaş are entering a crowded field of long-term suitors tracking the Palace attacker. Tottenham Hotspur registered a formal inquiry for Mateta last September, while Turkish rivals Fenerbahçe heavily explored a winter move late last year. Italian giants Juventus also remain heavily linked to the striker, having shortlisted him during the January transfer window as a concrete option for the summer market.

Any potential deal for Mateta arrives during a period of major structural transition at Selhurst Park. Following the departure of manager Oliver Glasner—who kicked off the season with a dramatic Community Shield victory over Liverpool before navigating a tougher 15th-place finish in the Premier League—the South London club has appointed former Lens boss Pierre Sage.

Sage is expected to immediately take the reins on crucial squad decisions. If Mateta departs Istanbul-bound or to another European suitor, it will leave a substantial void in the Eagles’ attack. To mitigate this, Crystal Palace officials are reportedly keeping close tabs on Juventus forward Jonathan David, with rumors circulating that a potential player-swap agreement could be explored between the two clubs.