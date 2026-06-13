Beşiktaş Launch Ambitious Pursuit of Leicester City Winger Abdul Fatawu Leicester City Set to Finalize Permanent Abdul Fatawu Deal After Promotion Clause Activated

Turkish Super Lig powerhouse Beşiktaş have initiated a “hard push” to secure the services of Leicester City’s explosive Ghanaian international winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku during the upcoming summer transfer window according to Milliyet.

The Istanbul-based outfit has formally submitted an opening offer for the 22-year-old playmaker,who is currently representing his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. The proposal is understood to be a season-long loan agreement structured with a definitive option to purchase Fatawu permanently.

A Two-Pronged Strategy

Beşiktaş, managed by Vincenzo Italiano, have prioritized reinforcements on both wings. While they are heavily linked with high-profile free agent Jadon Sancho, the pursuit of Fatawu represents a parallel strategy to inject young, dynamic talent into their offensive frontline.

Reports indicate that Leicester City officials are currently evaluating the loan offer. However, should the Foxes reject the initial structure, Beşiktaş have already formulated a contingency plan. The Black Eagles are reportedly prepared to return with an improved proposal aimed at an outright permanent acquisition. This subsequent bid is expected to be in the region of €15 million, potentially structuring the deal to bypass a protracted loan spell.

A Complex Landscape for the Foxes

The intensifying interest in Fatawu comes during a complex period for Leicester City, following their relegation to the Championship at the conclusion of the 2024–25 Premier League campaign. Having originally joined on loan, Fatawu was signed permanently by the Foxes in July 2024 from Sporting Lisbon for €17 million (£14.6m), on the back of his crucial contributions to their 2023–24 Championship title victory.

While his debut Premier League season was significantly curtailed by a severe ACL injury, Fatawu made a successful return to action in the 2025–26 Championship term, where he recorded nine goals and eight assists in league play.

Due to the financial realities facing Leicester City following their relegation and sustained pressure regarding profitability and sustainability rules, the club is widely anticipated to sanction several player departures this summer to rebalance their books. Consequently, Beşiktaş appear determined to capitalize on this uncertainty and secure one of the most exciting young talents in their prioritized market.