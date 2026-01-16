Besiktas launch ambitious swoop for Real Madrid veteran David Alaba

Besiktas have emerged as shock contenders to sign Real Madrid defender David Alaba this month, as the Turkish giants look to capitalize on the ongoing defensive overhaul at the Santiago Bernabéu according to Diario AS.

The 33-year-old Austrian international is increasingly likely to leave the Spanish capital, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season. While a summer exit was previously considered the most probable outcome, Besiktas manager Sergen Yalçin has identified Alaba as a marquee signing to spearhead his mid-season reinforcements.

Financial Hurdles and Wage Negotiations

The move is not without its complications. Alaba is still owed approximately €7m by Real Madrid for the final months of his contract—a figure well beyond Besiktas’ current wage structure.

To make the deal a reality, the Black Eagles are reportedly pushing for a complex financial compromise:

Zero Transfer Fee: Besiktas are unwilling to pay a fee for a player with six months left on his deal.

Wage Subsidy: Real Madrid would need to cover a portion of Alaba’s remaining salary.

Player Sacrifice: Alaba himself would be expected to accept a significant pay cut to facilitate the move to Istanbul.

Rivalry Tensions in Istanbul

Beyond the balance sheet, Alaba may face a frosty reception from sections of the Vodafone Park faithful. The former Bayern Munich star has previously admitted to being a fan of Galatasaray, Besiktas’ bitter city rivals.

In the high-pressure environment of the Süper Lig, such an admission could prove a stumbling block in winning over the supporters, regardless of his glittering CV.

Real Madrid’s Defensive Crisis

Despite Alaba’s peripheral role, the Madrid hierarchy faces a dilemma. The club is currently mired in a defensive injury crisis:

Eder Militão is out of action until at least April.

Antonio Rüdiger and Dean Huijsen have both been plagued by recurring fitness issues.

Raul Asencio remains the only consistently available senior center-back.

While young talent Joan Martinez is being fast-tracked for first-team action, allowing a veteran like Alaba to leave would leave Carlo Ancelotti with remarkably few options at the back.

The deal hinges on whether Real Madrid prioritize financial savings over squad depth. For Besiktas, landing a player of Alaba’s stature would be a massive statement of intent as Yalçin looks to add “two or three” new faces to his squad before the window shuts.