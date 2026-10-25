Beşiktaş Launch €18m Pursuit of Newcastle United Midfielder Joe Willock

Beşiktaş have launched an ambitious transfer operation to sign a marquee central midfielder ahead of the winter transfer window, with reports indicating a budget allocation of up to €18 million, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Black Eagles’ board moved swiftly to accelerate transfer plans following recent injury setbacks in their central engine room.

Midfield Depletion Forces Immediate Action

The decision to allocate significant capital toward a winter midfielder comes as Vincenzo Italiano navigates a severe injury crisis in central channels:

With Fabio Miretti sidelined for up to six weeks due to a shoulder injury and Orkun Kökçü recovering from a foot issue, Beşiktaş’s central depth has been severely tested ahead of a crucial stretch of Süper Lig and Europa League fixtures.

Although Salih Özcan and Wilfred Ndidi have stepped in to anchor the midfield pivot, club executives recognize that sustained challenge across domestic and European fronts requires elite-level reinforcement.

Winter Transfer Strategy & Outlook

Beşiktaş president and the transfer committee have reportedly established initial contacts to negotiate terms ahead of the January transfer window.

The €18 million package underscores the club’s determination to provide Italiano with immediate quality as they seek to stay within touching distance of the Süper Lig title race and progress in Europe.