Beşiktaş Launch Europa League Quest Against Marseille Under Italian Mastermind

Beşiktaş kick off their 2026/27 UEFA Europa League league-phase campaign on Thursday evening at the Tüpraş Stadium, hosting French titans Olympique de Marseille with a clear headline ambition: pushing beyond the quarter-final ceiling on the European stage.

Having successfully navigated three gruelling qualifying rounds under new head coach Vincenzo Italiano, the Black Eagles have taken their place among the 36-team elite. Now, a maximum-points start in Istanbul is the immediate mission.

A Proven Powerhouse in UEFA’s Premier Second-Tier

“Kupa 2” remains the competition where Beşiktaş feel most at home. Across its various iterations—from the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup to the UEFA Cup and modern Europa League—the Black Eagles have featured in 139 matches, recording 62 wins, 25 draws, and 52 defeats, with 217 goals scored against 181 conceded.

Thursday marks the club’s 12th appearance in a main-stage group/league phase. While early campaigns in the mid-2000s saw group-stage exits, Beşiktaş evolved into knockout regulars, topping groups in 2011/12 and 2014/15 before recent setbacks in the 2023/24 and 2024/25 editions.

Chasing the Phantom Semi-Final

Twice in their storied history, the Black Eagles have come within touching distance of a European semi-final:

2002/03: Under the old UEFA Cup banner, a legendary run past Sarajevo, Alavés, Dynamo Kyiv, and Slavia Prague was ended in the last eight by Lazio (1–0, 2–1).

2016/17: After parachuting in from the Champions League and knocking out Hapoel Beer Sheva and Olympiacos, Beşiktaş pushed Olympique Lyonnais to the absolute limit—eventually falling 7–6 in a heart-wrenching quarter-final penalty shootout following a 3–3 aggregate draw.

Italiano’s European Pedigree

To break through that historical quarter-final glass ceiling, Beşiktaş board members turned to Vincenzo Italiano.

The 48-year-old Italian tactician arrives with serious European finals pedigree. During his tenure at Fiorentina, Italiano guided the Florence outfit to back-to-back UEFA Conference League finals in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Though narrow defeats to West Ham United and Olympiacos denied him silverware, Italiano’s high-intensity, proactive tactical setup makes him the ideal architect to turn Beşiktaş’s European ambition into reality.