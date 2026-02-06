Besiktas Launch Final Hours Bid for Leeds Keeper Illan Meslier

The career of Leeds United’s Illan Meslier could be headed for a Turkish reboot as Besiktas move to finalize a deal before the Super Lig transfer deadline tonight, Friday, February 6.

Once the cornerstone of the Leeds defense, the 25-year-old Frenchman has found himself an outcast at Elland Road following the club’s triumphant return to the Premier League.

Despite his past heroics, Meslier has spent the current campaign completely frozen out of the first team, falling behind both Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow in manager Daniel Farke’s pecking order.

The Turkish Connection

Reports from Football Insider suggest that negotiations between Besiktas and Meslier’s representatives intensified early this week. The Istanbul giants originally inquired about Leeds’ current number one, Lucas Perri, but were swiftly rebuffed. They have now turned their full attention to Meslier, who is seen as a high-value opportunity given his current standing at the club.

Meslier is now in a pivotal position. With his contract set to expire this summer, he must choose between a fresh start in Türkiye today or sitting out the remainder of the season to explore free agency in July.

A Season in the Shadows

The statistical drop-off for Meslier has been stark. After making over 200 appearances for the Whites since his 2020 debut, he has failed to play a single minute of competitive football this season. His involvement has been limited to just five appearances on the substitute bench, with his last inclusion in a matchday squad dating back to late November.

Farke’s Public Support vs. Tactical Reality

Publicly, Daniel Farke has maintained a supportive stance toward the young keeper. “I rate him so much,” Farke remarked in December, highlighting Meslier’s “unbelievable” experience for such a young goalkeeper.

However, actions speak louder than words in professional football. Despite Farke’s praise for the Frenchman’s potential and work ethic, he has not granted him a single opportunity to reclaim his spot. With the transfer window in Türkiye closing in just a few hours, a move to the Vodafone Park appears to be the most logical exit strategy for a player once linked with European heavyweights like Inter and AC Milan.

What’s Next?

If the paperwork is filed before tonight’s deadline, Meslier will join a Besiktas side looking to solidify their defense for the second half of the season. If not, the Frenchman faces a quiet four months on the sidelines before his tenure in West Yorkshire officially comes to an end this summer.