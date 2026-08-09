Beşiktaş Launch Pursuit of Arsenal Striker Gabriel Jesus Following Leandro Trossard Deal

Beşiktaş have reopened transfer channels with Arsenal as the Turkish giants eye a move for Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus according to Fanatik.

Having already secured Belgian winger Leandro Trossard from the Emirates Stadium, the Black Eagles are now attempting to complete a double raid on the Gunners to reinforce head coach Vincenzo Italiano’s attacking line ahead of the new campaign.

Key Details of Beşiktaş’s Move for Jesus

Following the successful negotiation for Trossard, Beşiktaş executives have re-established contact with Arsenal representatives to discuss terms for Jesus.

Beşiktaş have prioritized adding an elite center-forward to their front line. While Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović remains on their shortlist, Beşiktaş have formally submitted an initial inquiry to Jesus’ representatives.

Arsenal are reported to be open to a sale in the region of £18m to £25m for the 29-year-old striker. However, the Istanbul side faces stiff competition from Serie A clubs—including AC Milan and Juventus—as well as interest from Brazilian side Palmeiras.

Tactical Impact in Istanbul

If completed, Jesus would provide Beşiktaş with dynamic versatility across the front line. Known for his work rate, pressing, and link-up play, the 29-year-old would join Trossard in a rejuvenated attack as Beşiktaş aim to challenge Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe at the top of the Trendyol Süper Lig.