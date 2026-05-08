Besiktas Launches Bold €20 Million Bid for Real Madrid Defender Raul Asencio

Beşiktaş have intensified their search for a world-class center-back, reportedly launching a formal €20 million (£17.2m) bid for Real Madrid’s rising star Raul Asencio.

According to a report from Fanatik, the Black Eagles are determined to overhaul their defensive line following a disappointing domestic campaign. With newly elected President Serdal Adalı promising at least five major signings to return the club to title contention, the 23-year-old Spaniard has emerged as the “dream target” for the 2026/27 season.

The Valuation Battle

While Beşiktaş’s €20 million offer represents a massive statement of intent, it may not be enough to satisfy the Spanish giants. Real Madrid reportedly value the versatile defender—who has become a regular fixture in Carlo Ancelotti’s rotation this season—at a minimum of €40 million (£34.5m).

Asencio has enjoyed a breakout year at the Santiago Bernabéu, making 31 appearances and contributing two goals. His tactical discipline and ability to play out from the back have made him one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe.

Premier League Competition

The Turkish side isn’t alone in their pursuit. Premier League outfit Everton has also reportedly submitted an official bid for Asencio, setting the stage for a high-stakes transfer battle. Beşiktaş hope that the promise of guaranteed starting minutes and European football—potentially alongside current stars like Emmanuel Agbadou—will tip the scales in their favor.

Strategic Reinforcements

The move for Asencio is part of a broader defensive shake-up at Vodafone Park. Alongside the Spaniard, Beşiktaş are also monitoring several other high-profile targets, including:

Thilo Kehrer (Monaco): A long-term target who has already received the “green light” from the technical staff.

Malang Sarr: Currently being evaluated as a high-potential addition from the French league.

A New Era Under Sergen Yalçın

With manager Sergen Yalçın reportedly overseeing the recruitment process, the club is prioritizing “leader” profiles to stabilize a backline that struggled for consistency this year. If Beşiktaş can successfully negotiate with Real Madrid, the acquisition of Asencio would mark one of the most expensive and ambitious transfers in the history of the Turkish Süper Lig.