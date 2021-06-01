Besiktas make move for Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu

Besiktas have made a move for Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Super Lig champions are keen on signing the Turkey international this summer on a loan move.

The Black Eagles would struggle to sign Dervisoglu on a permanent move due to financial constraints.

Besiktas will have to spend prudently this summer but they will be competing in the Champions League after winning the league and cup double.

Dervisoglu spent the second half of last season on loan at Galatasaray.

Brentford have already priced the Lions out of the market however, a loan move could still be on the cards.

It will all boil down to what plans Brentford have for the 21-year-old.

Dervisoglu enjoyed an impressive run of form at Galatasaray and has been called up to the Turkey national team squad.

The young striker will represent his country at Euro 2020 and could feature as Turkey lack depth upfront.