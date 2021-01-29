Besiktas make move for out-of-favour Everton striker

Besiktas have made a move for Everton striker Cenk Tosun according to Sky Sports.

Per the source, the Black Eagles have entered talks with Everton over the out of form forward.

Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin is keen on the striker who has a history with the club.

Tosun joined Everton from Besiktas in January 2018 in £27m but never really made an impact at the Premier League club struggling for playing time.

The Turkey international was loaned to Crystal Palace last January but had his temporary stay cut short after a serious knee injury.

Tosun has since returned but has not managed to break into the Everton team on a regular basis.

The striker has one goal in seven appearances for Everton this season but does still have another one-and-a-half-year remaining on his contract.

If a move were to go ahead it would likely be a loan until the end of the season as Besiktas are cash-strapped and in the midst of a debt crisis.