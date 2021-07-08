Besiktas make offer for Arsenal defender Pablo Mari

Besiktas have made an offer for Arsenal defender Pablo Mari according to AS.

Per the source, the Black Eagles want the Spanish center-back on loan. Besiktas would be unable to afford the defender on a permanent deal due to their financial position.

The Spanish defender does have another three-years remaining on his Arsenal contract.

Mari reportedly is open to the move as he wants regular first-team football.

The 27-year-old was, however, injured for the first half of the season until December and had another injury problem in January.

When he did return Mari made 16 starts for the Gunners including both legs in the Europa League final.

Mari was not a certain first-choice defender but considering the Gunners lack of depth at the back this move would only make sense if the Gunners had a replacement.

Arsenal have already had David Luiz and Konstantinos Mavropanos leave, Gabriel Magalhaes is our injured.

Besiktas meanwhile, are keen on strengthening their defensive line after booking a place in the Champions League after winning the Super Lig last term.

The Black-Whites won the league and cup double last term.