Besiktas manager backs Dele Alli amid criticism

Besiktas manager Valerian Ismael defended Dele Alli following criticism after his performance in the goalless draw against Fenerbahce in the Istanbul derby.

Alli was returning from injury and despite a draw not being a terrible result for either side reports in Turkey claimed that the Everton loanee could be dropped on the weekend.

Ismael made it clear that he is happy with Alli and that the critics are forgetting that he just returned from injury.

The head coach made it clear Alli is in his plans moving forward and that the critics will regret writing the midfielder off so early.

“He [Dele Alli] will shine in the upcoming matches and will prove his worth to the team,” Ismael said.

“The critics will be ashamed, they are making a big mistake they forget that he’s just come out of injury.

I have full trust in him and I promise we will all give him a standing ovation very soon.”

The 26-year-old did start in the 1-0 victory away to Giresunspor over the weekend.

Besiktas have won three and lost one game when Alli has started this season.

The victory moved the Black Eagles into first place in the Super Lig on 18 points.

The Black-Whites will face another tough test next at home against reigning champions Trabzonspor.