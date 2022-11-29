Besiktas manager meets Dele Alli to motivate midfielder

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes held a meeting with Everton loanee Dele Alli to motivate the mifielder.

Alli has seen his progress stall over recent years after a bright start to his career.

After falling down the pecking order at Everton he was loaned to Besiktas over the summer.

The Black Eagles have an option to buy the former England international on a permanent deal.

Gunes was repoted by Kartal Bakisi as saying, “I told Alli, you might feel you have hit rock bottom in your football career but this is where you can bounce back, I told him take one step for me I will take three for you”.

Gunes praised Alli and expects him to have a big second half of the season.

“When Gomez [Mario] first came here he was in a similar position but he trained hard and got his break and then got into the Germany national team,” he added.

“Dele Alli is still young, he is going to work hard and I believe he will reach his potential.”

Gunes started Alli in a friendly game against Istanbulspor today. Alli scored in the 4-0 victory over the Istanbul based side.

The 26-year-old is expected to play an important role in the Besiktas side after the Super Lig resumes following the Qatar 2022 World Cup.