Besiktas manager reveals transfer decision for Liverpool loanee Loris Karius

Besiktas were held to a 2-2 draw against Trabzonspor in the Super Lig at the Vodafone Park stadium on Saturday.

Loris Karius started in goal for the Black-Whites conceding twice taking the total number of goals conceded this season to 44 in all competitions.

Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin has revealed that Karius will return to his parent club Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Black Eagles will not use their option to buy the German keeper.

Besiktas will not try to extend Karius’ loan stay either.

“Karius will not be with us next season, his buy clause is expensive and there are a few issues I do not know the exact details,” Yalcin said after the game.

There was confusion over whether Besiktas had an obligation to buy or an option to buy Karius.

Yalcin made it clear that Besiktas have an option on Karius which will not be used.

The Istanbul giants are in the midst of a financial crisis and will have to tighten their belt this summer to comply with their Financial Fair Play obligations.

Besiktas are currently in 7th position, eight points behind league leaders Trabzonspor.