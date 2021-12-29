Besiktas plan to sign Everton striker, talks underway

Besiktas plan to sign Everton striker Cenk Tosun in January according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Black Eagles want Tosun on loan but do not want to pay a loan fee for the forward.

The Black-Whites are reportedly in talks with Everton over a winter transfer window move.

Tosun has recovered from a lengthy injury but has struggled for playing time, playing just six minutes of Premier League football this season.

Besiktas plan to loan Tosun and then sign him on a permanent deal next year.

The Turkey international is no stranger to the Istanbul giants having played for them before joining Everton in 2018.

Tosun never really established himself at the Premier League club and had a brief loan spell at Crystal Palace last year halted by injury.

The striker has been plagued with injury trouble over the past few seasons.

In total, the striker has 11 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Toffees.

Besiktas meanwhile, are the reigning league and cup champions but have had a torrid Super Lig campaign.

The Black-Whites find themselves 18 points behind leaders Trabzonspor just 19 games into the season.