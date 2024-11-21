Besiktas Plot January Move for Arsenal Midfielder

Turkish club Besiktas are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Jorginho during the upcoming January transfer window according to Sabah.

The Italian international has seen his playing time limited at Arsenal this season, with the increased competition for midfield places. While Jorginho remains a valuable member of the squad, his opportunities have been reduced.

Besiktas are keen to bolster their midfield options and believe Jorginho could be a significant addition to their team. However, Arsenal are unlikely to entertain offers for the experienced midfielder, especially during the mid-season transfer window.

Jorginho’s leadership and composure on the field have been crucial for Arsenal, and the club is committed to maintaining their squad depth for the remainder of the season.

The 32-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the campaign but Arsenal to have the option to extend by an additional season.

Jorginho has made 21 apeparances in all competitions this season and has played a total of 1107 minutes.

While Besiktas may be interested, it seems unlikely that a deal will materialize. Arsenal are expected to retain Jorginho’s services and continue to utilize his experience and expertise.

The Istanbul giants may have to wait until the end of the season for Jorginho unless they make an offer too good to refuse over the winter transfer period.