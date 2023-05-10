Besiktas plot summer transfer move for Wolves forward

Besiktas want to sign Wolves forward Raul Jimenez but face competition from Club America, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Roma and several MLS sides according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Black Eagles want to strengthen their attack this summer and are plotting a move for Jimenez.

Besiktas are planning a squad overhaul this summer and could part ways with up to nine players which would make room for several new signings.

The report claims that Jimenez who will have 12 months left on his contract at the end of the season is likely to part ways with Wolves this summer.

The 32-year-old missed much of the season due to injury but has struggled to cement a place in the team even when match fit.

Jimenez has made a total 18 appearances in all competitions this season scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Besiktas are currently locked in a tight title race with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

The Black Eagles are in third place, on equal points with Fenerbahce and five behind leaders Galatasaray.